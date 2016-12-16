Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Eldorado Gold Corp. (ELD-T) says CEO Paul Wright will retire following the company annual general meeting in April, 2017, after 17 years in the role.
George Burns, chief operating officer of Goldcorp Inc. (G-T), will succeed Mr. Wright as CEO.Report Typo/Error
- Updated December 15 3:59 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.