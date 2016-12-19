Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $16.7-million (U.S.) compared to $5-million for the same quarter a year earlier.
Its net loss was $1.3-million compared to a net loss of $2.3-million.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- S&P/TSX VENT CMP INDEX CHAIN735.220.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,252.200.00(0.00%)
- GoGold Resources Inc$0.550.00(0.00%)
- Input Capital Corp$2.050.00(0.00%)
- Pivot Technology Solutions Inc$0.420.00(0.00%)
- Redknee Solutions Inc$1.700.00(0.00%)
- Constellation Software Inc$604.140.00(0.00%)
- Concordia International Corp$2.150.00(0.00%)
- Concordia International Corp$2.900.00(0.00%)
- Partners Real Estate Investment Trust$3.380.00(0.00%)
- KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS Inc$9.950.00(0.00%)
- Updated December 16 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.