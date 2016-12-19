Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $16.7-million (U.S.) compared to $5-million for the same quarter a year earlier.

Its net loss was $1.3-million compared to a net loss of $2.3-million.

