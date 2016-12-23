Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

AuRico Metals Inc. (AMI-T) is buying Kiska Metals Corp. (KSK-X) in a cash-and-share deal valued at about $9.6-million.

This transaction presents a unique opportunity to expand our royalty portfolio with a focus on Canadian assets," stated AuRico CEO Chris Richter in a release. "We are confident that this transaction represents a significant value creation opportunity and we are very pleased to bring this transaction forward to the benefit of both sets of shareholders."

