Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
AuRico Metals Inc. (AMI-T) is buying Kiska Metals Corp. (KSK-X) in a cash-and-share deal valued at about $9.6-million.
This transaction presents a unique opportunity to expand our royalty portfolio with a focus on Canadian assets," stated AuRico CEO Chris Richter in a release. "We are confident that this transaction represents a significant value creation opportunity and we are very pleased to bring this transaction forward to the benefit of both sets of shareholders."Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- TSO3 Inc$2.78+0.23(+9.02%)
- Clairvest Group Inc$29.750.00(0.00%)
- Dundee Precious Metals Inc$2.01+0.02(+1.01%)
- AuRico Metals Inc.$0.89-0.04(-4.30%)
- Helix Biopharma Corp$1.400.00(0.00%)
- Savanna Energy Services Corp$1.96-0.01(-0.51%)
- Updated December 21 9:30 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.