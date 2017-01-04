Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.UN-T) appointed Tim O'Day as president and chief operating officer and Brock Bulbuck will become CEO, relinquishing the president title he has held along with CEO since 2010.Report Typo/Error
- S&P/TSX Venture Composite777.57+3.80(+0.49%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,466.96+63.93(+0.42%)
- Boyd Group Income Fund$85.35-0.45(-0.52%)
- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc$1.54-0.01(-0.65%)
- KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS Inc$10.40-0.17(-1.61%)
- Pason Systems Inc$19.84+0.22(+1.12%)
- McCoy Global Inc$2.11+0.19(+9.90%)
