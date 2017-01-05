Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL-T) has an agreement to sell oil and gas assets in the Karr area of Alberta for gross proceeds of $100-million.

The purchaser has provided Kelt with a $10-million deposit that will be held in escrow until closing, the company said.

