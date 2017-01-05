Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Penn West Petroleum Ltd. (PWE-N; PWT-T) said David Dyck, chief financial officer, and Gregg Gegunde, senior vice-president of exploitation, production and delivery, will be departing the company, "effective immediately."Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- S&P/TSX Venture Composite791.81+11.27(+1.44%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,594.64+77.89(+0.50%)
- Kelt Exploration Ltd$7.37+0.49(+7.12%)
- Reitmans Canada Ltd$6.15+0.33(+5.67%)
- Maple Leaf Green World Inc$0.65+0.08(+14.04%)
- ProMetic Life Sciences Inc$2.15-0.04(-1.83%)
- Penn West Petroleum Ltd$1.89+0.05(+2.77%)
- Penn West Petroleum Ltd$2.51+0.07(+2.87%)
- Bellatrix Exploration Ltd$1.35+0.05(+4.26%)
- Bellatrix Exploration Ltd$1.01+0.04(+3.85%)
- Crew Energy Inc$7.19-0.21(-2.84%)
- Brick Brewing Co. Ltd$3.06+0.02(+0.66%)
- Updated January 5 9:43 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.