Gold bars are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich in this file photo. Gold slumped to $1,267.4 per ounce, just off a 3 1/2-month low of $1,262.2 it had hit overnight.
Gold bars are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich in this file photo. Gold slumped to $1,267.4 per ounce, just off a 3 1/2-month low of $1,262.2 it had hit overnight. (MICHAEL DALDER/REUTERS)

Brenda Bouw

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Auryn Resources Inc. (AUG-T) says it has entered into an investment agreement with Goldcorp Inc. (G-T; GG-N) for a strategic equity placement.

Goldcorp will purchase 9.5 million shares of Auryn for $3.67 per share in two tranches, to own 12.5 per cent of Auryn.

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

