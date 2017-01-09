Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Auryn Resources Inc. (AUG-T) says it has entered into an investment agreement with Goldcorp Inc. (G-T; GG-N) for a strategic equity placement.

Goldcorp will purchase 9.5 million shares of Auryn for $3.67 per share in two tranches, to own 12.5 per cent of Auryn.

Report Typo/Error