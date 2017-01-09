Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Nobilis Health Corp. (HLTH-N) is buying Hamilton Vein Center, a provider of clinical and surgical procedures for vascular disease.

The company said the acquisition adds four locations in the Houston area, one location in San Antonio and one location in Austin. San Antonio and Austin are new markets for Nobilis.

