Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

EXFO Inc. (EXFO-Q; EXF-T) reported first-quarter sales of $61.8-million (U.S.) compared to $55.2-million for the same period a year earlier.

Net earnings were $3.3-million or, 6 cents per share, compared to $1.8-million or 3 cents per share in the same period a year earlier.

