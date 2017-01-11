Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
EXFO Inc. (EXFO-Q; EXF-T) reported first-quarter sales of $61.8-million (U.S.) compared to $55.2-million for the same period a year earlier.
Net earnings were $3.3-million or, 6 cents per share, compared to $1.8-million or 3 cents per share in the same period a year earlier.Report Typo/Error
