PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX-T) is raising $25-million in a bought-deal financing with a syndicate of underwriters led by Peters & Co. Ltd.

The company also announced a private placement for additional gross proceeds to up to $2-million, which will include "certain officers, directors and employees" of the company.

