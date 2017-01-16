Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT-T) says it plans to purchase common shares of takeover target Savanna Energy Services Corp. (SVY-T) "from time to time" between Jan. 16 and "ending at the expiry time of Total's offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding Savanna shares."Report Typo/Error
