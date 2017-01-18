Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APR.UN-T) is raising $40-million in a bought-deal financing.
The underwriters, co-led by TD Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. are buying 3.7 million units at $10.85 each.Report Typo/Error
