The logo of gaming company Amaya Inc. is seen at its head office in Montreal, June 22, 2015
Brenda Bouw

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Amaya Inc. (AYA-Q; AYA-T) raised its adjusted profit forecast for 2016, citing better-than-expected results in the fourth quarter ended Dec 31., helped by its casino games and a successful relaunch in Portugal.

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

