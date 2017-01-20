Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Toronto-based Trinidad Drilling Ltd. floorhands Julio Serrato, left, and Jaime Gonzalez work on the first drilling of the Reveille 1H Chesapeake Energy Corp. natural gas rig in Fort Worth, Texas, U.S., on Monday, Nov. 23, 2009. (Matt Nager/Bloomberg)
Brenda Bouw

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP-T, BLDP-Q) said its Protonex subsidiary has received certification from the U.S. Government enabling its Squad Power Manager and Vest Power Manager products to be exported under the Commerce Department's Export Administration Regulations, "classification EAR99."

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

