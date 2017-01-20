Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP-T, BLDP-Q) said its Protonex subsidiary has received certification from the U.S. Government enabling its Squad Power Manager and Vest Power Manager products to be exported under the Commerce Department's Export Administration Regulations, "classification EAR99."

