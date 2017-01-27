Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (MDA-T) says it has "executed" the signing of a security control agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense.

"This completes an important step in the process to position the company to more effectively pursue the U.S. Government space and defense markets," the company said in a release.

