Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust (AAR.UN-T) announced "core acquisitions" and "accretive dispositions."
The company said it bought an 800,000-square foot cross-dock distribution centre in Atlanta, Ga. for $52.5-million and paid $3.7-million to buy land adjacent to an existing asset in San Antonio, Tex.
