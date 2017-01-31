Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T) says it's part of a consortium selected as "the preferred proponent" to design, build, finance, operate and maintain, a biosolids management project for the City of Hamilton.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- S&P/TSX VENT CMP INDEX CHAIN802.240.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,405.120.00(0.00%)
- Bird Construction Inc$8.890.00(0.00%)
- Grande West Transportation Group Inc$1.770.00(0.00%)
- Leagold Mining Corp$0.630.00(0.00%)
- Updated January 30 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.