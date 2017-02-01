Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. (NBZ-T) said it received an "unsolicited non-binding proposal from a third party" interested in a business combination.
The company said the proposal was higher than the $4 per share it offered in a substantial issuer bid that started on Dec. 9.
