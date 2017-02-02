Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
JDL Gold Corp. (JDL-X) is buying Luna Gold Corp. (LGC-T) and will be known as Trek Mining Inc., the companies said in a release late Wednesday.
JDL will acquire all outstanding shares of Luna Gold in exchange for 1.105 JDL common shares for each Luna Gold common share.
