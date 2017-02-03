Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Altius Minerals Corp. (ALS-T) says it intends to record a $70-million to $75-million impairment charge on the carrying value of its 53-per-cent interest in the Genesee Royalty Limited Partnership for the fiscal quarter ended Jan. 31.

