Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Altius Minerals Corp. (ALS-T) says it intends to record a $70-million to $75-million impairment charge on the carrying value of its 53-per-cent interest in the Genesee Royalty Limited Partnership for the fiscal quarter ended Jan. 31.
Discover content from The Globe and Mail that you might otherwise not have come across. Here we’ll provide you with fresh suggestions where we will continue to make even better ones as we get to know you better.
You can let us know if a suggestion is not to your liking by hitting the ‘’ close button to the right of the headline.