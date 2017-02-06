Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD-T) reported preliminary, unaudited revenues for 2016.
It said data library sales revenue was $14.3-million for the year, compared to $21.2-million in 2015.
