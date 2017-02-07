Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Performance Sports Group Ltd. (PSGLQ-OTC) says a U.S. bankruptcy court and the Ontario Superior Court of Justice have approved the sale of "substantially all" of the company's assets and North American subsidiaries to an acquisition vehicle co-owned by affiliates of Sagard Holdings Inc. and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FFH-T)for $575-million (U.S.)

Report Typo/Error