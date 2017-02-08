Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF-T) has increased its dividend for the second time in a year.
The company says its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 (U.S.) per common share, a 9-per-cent increase from $0.11 and 20-per-cent increase from the $0.10 per share quarterly dividend initiated in March, 2016.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- S&P/TSX VENT CMP INDEX CHAIN827.98+0.96(+0.12%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,482.26-16.54(-0.11%)
- Polaris Infrastructure Inc$15.56-0.10(-0.64%)
- Indigo Books and Music Inc$17.28+0.04(+0.23%)
- Technologies Interactives Mediagrif Inc$17.00-0.91(-5.08%)
- Input Capital Corp$1.88-0.02(-1.05%)
- New Gold Inc$3.98+0.27(+7.28%)
- Grande West Transportation Group Inc$2.07+0.02(+0.98%)
- Questerre Energy Corp$0.90+0.18(+25.00%)
- Medgold Resources Corp$0.24+0.05(+26.32%)
- Valener Inc$20.55+0.07(+0.34%)
- Theratechnologies Inc$3.43+0.13(+3.94%)
- Updated February 8 10:23 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.