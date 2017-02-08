Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF-T) has increased its dividend for the second time in a year.

The company says its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 (U.S.) per common share, a 9-per-cent increase from $0.11 and 20-per-cent increase from the $0.10 per share quarterly dividend initiated in March, 2016.

Report Typo/Error