Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Canfor Corp (CFP-T) reported fourth-quarter net income of $38-million, or $0.29 per share, compared to a net income of $1.6-million, or $0.01 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2015.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- S&P/TSX Venture Composite824.58-0.83(-0.10%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,607.36+53.32(+0.34%)
- Canfor Corp$16.25+0.40(+2.52%)
- Canfor Pulp Products Inc$10.44-0.08(-0.76%)
- Student Transportation Inc$7.68+0.29(+3.92%)
- Home Capital Group Inc$28.55-1.82(-5.99%)
- Birchcliff Energy Ltd$8.19+0.81(+10.98%)
- Just Energy Group Inc$7.43-0.51(-6.42%)
- Just Energy Group Inc$5.66-0.36(-5.98%)
- Redknee Solutions Inc$1.61-0.04(-2.42%)
- Pure Technologies Ltd$4.82-0.03(-0.62%)
- Mullen Group Ltd$16.91-1.12(-6.21%)
- Uni Select Inc$31.40+0.90(+2.95%)
- Andrew Peller Ltd$10.85+0.47(+4.53%)
- Andrew Peller Ltd$10.70+0.34(+3.28%)
- Wi-LAN Inc$2.24+0.12(+5.66%)
- Wi-LAN Inc$1.71+0.10(+6.11%)
- Vecima Networks Inc$10.33-0.02(-0.19%)
- MEG Energy Corp$6.44+0.29(+4.72%)
- Canexus Corp$1.630.00(0.00%)
- Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund$17.74+0.04(+0.25%)
- Coeur Mining Inc$9.77-2.26(-18.76%)
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc$2.71-0.03(-1.09%)
- Updated February 9 9:56 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.