Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $208.1-million, an increase of 14 per cent from $181.8-million a year earlier.

Net income was $4.5-million compared to a net loss of $346.4-million. The latter quarter included an impairment charge of $321-million related to goodwill and other assets.

