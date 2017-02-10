Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Longueuil, Que.-based D-Box Technologies Inc. creates motion technology for theatres, such as theses moving theatre chairs, which represents about 70 per cent of its revenue. (D-BOX Technologies)
Longueuil, Que.-based D-Box Technologies Inc. creates motion technology for theatres, such as theses moving theatre chairs, which represents about 70 per cent of its revenue. (D-BOX Technologies)

Friday's small-cap stocks to watch Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Brenda Bouw

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $208.1-million, an increase of 14 per cent from $181.8-million a year earlier.

Net income was $4.5-million compared to a net loss of $346.4-million. The latter quarter included an impairment charge of $321-million related to goodwill and other assets.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories