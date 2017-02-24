Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd (MDA-T) said on Friday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $3.10-billion to strengthen its position in the lucrative satellite imagery market.
