Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $72.8-million up from $39.5-million a year ago, driven by acquisitions.

Net income was $24.6-million or $1.15 per share versus $3.1-million or 16 cents a year ago.

