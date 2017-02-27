Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR-T; OR-N) says it has agreed to acquire a silver stream from production at the Gibraltar copper mine in B.C. from Gibraltar Mines Ltd., a subsidiary of Taseko Mines Ltd. (TKO-T).

