An oil jack. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press)
Brenda Bouw

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

 

Tricon Capital Group Inc. (TCN-T) is buying Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp. (SBY-N) in an all-cash transaction valued at $21.50 (U.S.) per share.

The transaction is valued at $1.4-billion, which includes the equity purchase price of about $820-million and about $600-million of Silver Bay debt that will be refinanced in conjunction with the acquisition. 

