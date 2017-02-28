Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Tricon Capital Group Inc. (TCN-T) is buying Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp. (SBY-N) in an all-cash transaction valued at $21.50 (U.S.) per share.
The transaction is valued at $1.4-billion, which includes the equity purchase price of about $820-million and about $600-million of Silver Bay debt that will be refinanced in conjunction with the acquisition.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- S&P/TSX Venture Composite827.210.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,463.510.00(0.00%)
- Tricon Capital Group Inc$10.420.00(0.00%)
- Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp$18.170.00(0.00%)
- Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund$18.070.00(0.00%)
- Great Panther Silver Ltd$2.430.00(0.00%)
- Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd$6.880.00(0.00%)
- Black Diamond Group Ltd$4.540.00(0.00%)
- Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust$13.760.00(0.00%)
- Opsens Inc$1.470.00(0.00%)
- Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc$5.330.00(0.00%)
- Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust$6.260.00(0.00%)
- Updated February 27 8:36 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.