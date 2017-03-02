Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP-Q; BLDP-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $30.7-million (U.S.) up 54 per cent from a year ago.

Its net loss was $1.1-million or a penny per share, versus a loss of $1.4-million or 4 cents a year ago.

