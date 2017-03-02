Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Ballard Power Systems (BLDP-Q; BLDP-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $30.7-million (U.S.) up 54 per cent from a year ago.
Its net loss was $1.1-million or a penny per share, versus a loss of $1.4-million or 4 cents a year ago.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- S&P/TSX VENT CMP INDEX CHAIN819.23-2.83(-0.34%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,609.82+10.14(+0.07%)
- Ballard Power Systems Inc$2.06+0.06(+3.15%)
- Ballard Power Systems Inc$2.76+0.10(+3.76%)
- Granite Real Estate Investment Trust$45.94-0.16(-0.36%)
- Granite Real Estate Investment Trust$34.360.00(0.00%)
- Secure Energy Services Inc$10.67-0.01(-0.09%)
- Trinidad Drilling Ltd$2.64-0.06(-2.22%)
- NeuLion Inc$0.85-0.10(-10.53%)
- Velan Inc$17.600.00(0.00%)
- EXFO Inc$5.30+0.10(+1.92%)
- EXFO Inc$7.07+0.07(+1.00%)
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc$4.45-0.25(-5.32%)
- Horizon North Logistics Inc$1.79+0.08(+4.68%)
- Cascades Inc$13.36-0.21(-1.55%)
- Updated March 1 4:05 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.