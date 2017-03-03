Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU-T) is increasing its monthly dividend to 5 cents per share from 4 cents.

The company reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.6-million compared to a $7.4-million loss a year earlier, which it said was due to a $8-million impairment charge.

