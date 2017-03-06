Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Genesis Land Development Corp. (GDC-T) says it's selling about 1,477 acres of undeveloped non-core lands near Delacour, Alta. for $9-million.

"This sale substantially completes our plan to dispose of the non-core lands owned by Genesis, with the bulk of non-core assets by dollar value having been sold or contracted for sale," said interim CEO Stephen Griggs in a release.

Report Typo/Error