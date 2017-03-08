Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T) hiked its dividend by 9 per cent and reported revenue of $845.1-million in the fourth quarter down from $874.3-million a year earlier.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $822.7-milion.Report Typo/Error
