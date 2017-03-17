Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS-T) reported fourth-quarter sales of $63-million (U.S.), down from $73.6-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting sales of $66-million.
