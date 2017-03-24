Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN-T; NVCN-Q) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.8-million (U.S.) up from $2.3-million for the same period in 2015. 

Analysts were expecting revenue of $2.6-million.

