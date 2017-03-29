Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Redknee Solutions Inc. (RKN-T) said its interim CEO Danielle Royston will be implementing "a critical strategy from the ESW Capital playbook," details of which will be outlined in an investor call on Wednesday.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- S&P/TSX Venture Composite802.81-1.31(-0.16%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,568.82-29.75(-0.19%)
- Redknee Solutions Inc$1.21-0.13(-9.70%)
- NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT$10.66-0.39(-3.53%)
- UrtheCast Corp$1.67+0.02(+1.21%)
- Summit Industrial Income REIT$6.48-0.02(-0.31%)
- Osisko Mining Corp$4.86+0.10(+2.10%)
- WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust$12.78-0.01(-0.08%)
- Savanna Energy Services Corp$1.95-0.03(-1.52%)
- Western Energy Services Corp$2.45+0.05(+2.08%)
- Total Energy Services Inc$13.31+0.07(+0.53%)
- AGF Management Ltd$6.13-0.01(-0.16%)
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc$2.58+0.01(+0.39%)
- Napec Inc$0.99-0.06(-5.71%)
- Hydropothecary Corp$1.88-0.01(-0.53%)
- Updated March 29 9:30 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.