Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Various gold bars, are displayed in the German central bank's headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Various gold bars, are displayed in the German central bank's headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Thursday's small-cap stocks to watch Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Brenda Bouw

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA-T; SA-N) is raising $14.3-million in a bought deal offering of common shares and another $20-million in an offering of flow-through shares.

It has two agreements with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corp. for total proceeds of $34.3-million.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories