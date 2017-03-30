Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA-T; SA-N) is raising $14.3-million in a bought deal offering of common shares and another $20-million in an offering of flow-through shares.
It has two agreements with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corp. for total proceeds of $34.3-million.Report Typo/Error
