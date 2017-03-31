Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (MDA-T) says it has received authorization from The Boeing Co. to build three Ku-Band communication subsystems on the International Space Station (ISS). They will replace aging subsystems.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd$70.250.00(0.00%)
- Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust$10.960.00(0.00%)
- TIO Networks Corp$3.290.00(0.00%)
- Dundee Corp$4.260.00(0.00%)
- Extendicare Inc$10.470.00(0.00%)
- Westaim Corp$2.780.00(0.00%)
- Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp$8.040.00(0.00%)
- Updated March 30 1:18 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.