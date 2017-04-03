Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

(Clarusvisus/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

 

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG-T; PVG-N) says its Brucejack Mine transmission line was energized on March 31 and dry commissioning has started.

"Wet commissioning remains on schedule to begin in early April with the first ore expected to be introduced to the mill in mid-April," the company said.

