Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Magellan Aerospace (MAL-T) announced the sale of the land and building of its Mississauga facility for $32.7-million.

Magellan said it will lease a new facility that will be built by the buyer on the existing site.

