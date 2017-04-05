Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Vic Neufeld CEO, left, Cole Cacciavillani, centre, and John Cervini co-chairs of Aphria, stand in front of some of their Medical Marihuana plants at the company's greenhouse in Leamington, Ontario, May 26, 2014. (GEOFF ROBINS For The Globe and Mail)
Vic Neufeld CEO, left, Cole Cacciavillani, centre, and John Cervini co-chairs of Aphria, stand in front of some of their Medical Marihuana plants at the company's greenhouse in Leamington, Ontario, May 26, 2014. (GEOFF ROBINS For The Globe and Mail)

Wednesday's small-cap stocks to watch Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Brenda Bouw

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

 

Aphria Inc. (APH-T) launched its U.S. expansion strategy through an investment in an entity to be renamed Liberty Health Sciences Inc. that will operate in the United States under the brand Aphria USA.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories