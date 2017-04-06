Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. (NEPT-Q; NEPT-T) says it signed a commercial distribution joint-venture agreement with Shanghai Chonghe Marine Industry Co., Ltd. through a wholly-owned subsidiary of CMI, Jiangsu Sunline Deep Sea Fishery Co., Ltd., to boost its presence in China.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- S&P/TSX Venture Composite820.300.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,642.990.00(0.00%)
- Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc$1.020.00(0.00%)
- Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc$1.370.00(0.00%)
- Ballard Power Systems Inc$2.380.00(0.00%)
- Ballard Power Systems Inc$3.200.00(0.00%)
- Sandvine Corp$2.950.00(0.00%)
- Sierra Metals Inc$3.590.00(0.00%)
- Theratechnologies Inc$6.080.00(0.00%)
- Updated April 5 3:58 PM -4GMT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.