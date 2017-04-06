Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. (NEPT-Q; NEPT-T) says it signed a commercial distribution joint-venture agreement with Shanghai Chonghe Marine Industry Co., Ltd. through a wholly-owned subsidiary of CMI, Jiangsu Sunline Deep Sea Fishery Co., Ltd., to boost its presence in China.

