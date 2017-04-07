Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
North American Energy Partners Inc. (NOA-T; NOA-N) says its subsidiary, North American Enterprises Ltd. (NAEL), has entered into a partnership with Dene Sky Site Services Ltd., a privately owned First Nations business based out of Janvier, Alta.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- S&P/TSX Venture Composite821.850.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,697.180.00(0.00%)
- North American Energy Partners Inc$6.950.00(0.00%)
- North American Energy Partners Inc$5.150.00(0.00%)
- Liquor Stores NA Ltd$9.590.00(0.00%)
- exactEarth Ltd$1.420.00(0.00%)
- ProMetic Life Sciences Inc$2.200.00(0.00%)
- Precision Drilling Corp$6.510.00(0.00%)
- Precision Drilling Corp$4.850.00(0.00%)
- Electrovaya Inc$2.310.00(0.00%)
- Updated April 6 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.