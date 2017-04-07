Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

North American Energy Partners Inc. (NOA-T; NOA-N) says its subsidiary, North American Enterprises Ltd. (NAEL), has entered into a partnership with Dene Sky Site Services Ltd., a privately owned First Nations business based out of Janvier, Alta.

