Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

A pump jack pulls crude oil from the Bakken region of the Northern Plains near Bainville, Mont. (Matthew Brown/The Canadian Press)
A pump jack pulls crude oil from the Bakken region of the Northern Plains near Bainville, Mont. (Matthew Brown/The Canadian Press)

Monday's small-cap stocks to watch Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Brenda Bouw

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

 

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT-T)  says it has acquired more than 80 per cent of Savanna Energy Services Corp. (SVY-T) stock in its hostile takeover bid – but is once again extending its offer to try to gather all outstanding shares.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories