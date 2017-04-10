Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT-T) says it has acquired more than 80 per cent of Savanna Energy Services Corp. (SVY-T) stock in its hostile takeover bid – but is once again extending its offer to try to gather all outstanding shares.

