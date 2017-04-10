Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT-T) says it has acquired more than 80 per cent of Savanna Energy Services Corp. (SVY-T) stock in its hostile takeover bid – but is once again extending its offer to try to gather all outstanding shares.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- S&P/TSX VENT CMP INDEX CHAIN824.270.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,667.130.00(0.00%)
- Total Energy Services Inc$13.500.00(0.00%)
- Savanna Energy Services Corp$1.940.00(0.00%)
- Western Energy Services Corp$2.270.00(0.00%)
- Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc$25.300.00(0.00%)
- Updated April 7 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.