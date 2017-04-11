Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Yellow Media Inc. logo is shown at the company's quarterly results meeting in Montreal, Thursday, May 6, 2010. (Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Brenda Bouw

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

 

Yellow Pages Ltd. (Y-T) has added two additional nominees to its board, David Eckert and Stephen Smith. The proposal goes to a shareholder vote on May 10.

"Following discussions with certain of its significant shareholders and other stakeholders, the board of directors of the company has decided to increase the size of the board from 10 directors to 12 directors," the company said.

