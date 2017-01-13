In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.32 per cent, the S&P 500 Index lost 0.21 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.29 per cent.

- In the U.S., december retail sales data will be reported along with December producer price index data.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 4 cents (U.S.) per share, or 16 cents on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 4.7 per cent. Management has maintained the dividend at this level for the past two years.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, this small-cap stock, with a market capitalization of $1.36-billion (Cdn.), is covered by 11 analysts, five have ‘buy’ recommendations, four analysts have ‘hold’ recommendations, and two analysts have the stock currently under review. The 11 firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Canaccord Genuity, Cormark Securities, Dundee Capital Partners, EVA Dimensions, Haywood Securities, Macquarie, Paradigm Capital, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Stock revisions

This week, Orest Wowkodaw, the analyst from Scotia Capital, bumped his target price to $5 from $4.50. In December, the analyst at TD Securities, Craig Hutchison, increased his target price to $6 (Cdn) from $5.50. As well, Canaccord Genuity’s analyst Dalton Baretto, increased his target price to $4.75 from $4.50 last month.

Valuation

Analysts commonly value the stock on a price-to-net asset value basis. Individual target prices range from a low of $4.50 to a high of $7.70. The average one-year target price is $5.68, implying the share price may appreciate 26 per cent over the next 12 months.

Earnings forecasts

The Street is anticipating revenue of $264-million (U.S.) in 2016, rising to $309-million the following year. The consensus earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) estimate is $89-million (U.S.) in 2016, and $77-million in 2017. The consensus earnings per share estimate is 8 cents (U.S.) in 2016, holding steady at 6 cents per share in 2017. The cash flow per share estimate is 35 cents (U.S.) in 2016, declining to 24 cents in 2017.

Chart watch

For the past two years, the share price has traded principally between $3.60 (Cdn) and $4.70.

Earlier this month, the stock price experienced a bullish ‘Golden Cross’. This technical pattern is characterized by the stock’s 50-day moving average crossing above its 200-day moving average.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price faces initial overhead resistance around $4.70, and after that at $5, and then around $5.30. There is initial downside support around $4, which is close to its 50-day moving average (at $4.20) and its 200-day moving average (at $4.13). Failing that, there is support between $3.50 and $3.60.

The relative strength index is at 60, suggesting the stock is neither in overbought nor oversold territory.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts Jan. 12 close ABT-T Absolute Software Corp $6.76 BDI-T Black Diamond Group Ltd $4.89 CBL-T Callidus Capital Corp $20.20 CCO-T Cameco Corp $16.62 CPX-T Capital Power Corp $24.95 CS-T Capstone Mining Corp $1.51 CHP.UN-T Choice Properties REIT $13.75 CGX-T Cineplex Inc $51.87 DEE-T Delphi Energy Corp $1.73 DRT-T DIRTT Environmental Solutions $6.75 DRG.UN-T Dream Global REIT $9.49 GDI-T GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. $17.51 III-T Imperial Metals Corp $7.55 IVN-T Ivanhoe Mines Ltd $3.04 LUN-T Lundin Mining Corp $7.86 MST.UN-T Milestone Apartments REIT $19.65 NXE-T NexGen Energy Ltd. $3.17 S-T Sherritt International Corp $1.63 SHOP-T Shopify Inc. $63.83 TKO-T Taseko Mines Ltd $1.52 TNC-T TIO Networks Corp. $2.88 TA-T TransAlta Corp $7.85 Negative Breakouts ATD.B-T Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc $59.46 ARX-T ARC Resources Ltd $21.39 GIL-T Gildan Activewear Inc $32.70 HBC-T Hudson's Bay Co $9.08 MFI-T Maple Leaf Foods Inc $27.42 NDQ-T Novadaq Technologies Inc $8.34 SVC-T Sandvine Corp $2.64 SCC-T Sears Canada Inc $2.16 VII-T Seven Generations Energy Ltd $25.80 TOU-T Tourmaline Oil Corp $30.93 Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error